Police cordon off road outside Doncaster area railway station this afternoon

Police have cordoned off a road outside a Doncaster area railway station this afternoon following a serious emergency incident.

Paramedics are also understood to be at the scene near to Conisbrough railway station in Conisbrough.

The A6023 Doncaster Road is currently partially closed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This is a road traffic collision and the road is closed between the Windsor Road junction and the Low Road and Station Road junction.”

Police have said more details will be issued in due course.