Police cordon off Doncaster country lane with forensics tent at scene
A Doncaster country lane has been cordoned off by police with a forensic crime scene tent reported to be in place.
It is understood police were first alerted to an incident off Stripe Road in Tickhill yesterday morning.
Eyewitnesses have said a burnt out vehicle on land near to the Torne Valley garden centre is the focus of investigations, with a crime scene tent in place.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.