Police cordon off Doncaster country lane with forensics tent at scene

A Doncaster country lane has been cordoned off by police with a forensic crime scene tent reported to be in place.

It is understood police were first alerted to an incident off Stripe Road in Tickhill yesterday morning.

Eyewitnesses have said a burnt out vehicle on land near to the Torne Valley garden centre is the focus of investigations, with a crime scene tent in place.