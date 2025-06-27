Police cordon off Doncaster country lane with forensics tent at scene

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Doncaster country lane has been cordoned off by police with a forensic crime scene tent reported to be in place.

It is understood police were first alerted to an incident off Stripe Road in Tickhill yesterday morning.

Eyewitnesses have said a burnt out vehicle on land near to the Torne Valley garden centre is the focus of investigations, with a crime scene tent in place.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details.

Related topics:DoncasterTickhillSouth Yorkshire PoliceSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice