Police at scene of reported crash on busy Doncaster road this morning
Police have been called to a busy Doncaster road this morning following reports of a crash between vehicles.
Eyewitnesses have reported the emergency services on Carr House Road in Hyde Park at the Sidings Roundabout near to its junction with White Rose Way.
AA Traffic News shows heavy traffic building up on surrounding roads, including the nearby A638, with drivers currently being advised to avoid the area.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details of this morning’s incident.