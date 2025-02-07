Police and CSI teams surround Doncaster city centre apartment block

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Feb 2025, 22:20 BST
Police and CSI teams are at the scene of an ongoing serious incident in Doncaster city centre tonight.

Eyewitnesses have reported heavy police activity throughout much of today at Danum House in St Sepulchre Gate.

The Grade II listed Art Deco building, known to generations as the former Co-op and TJ Hughes stores and which once housed the Seventh Heaven and Karisma nightclubs, was converted into apartments several years ago.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.

