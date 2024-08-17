Pictured: Doncaster pub doorman seriously injured in stabbing as friends rally around

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the Doncaster pub doorman who was left fighting for his life after being stabbed – as friends rally around to raise funds as he makes a recovery.

Young door man Norton Bulgacs was rushed to hospital after the attack at The Angel and Royal in Cleveland Street, last month.

Now a fundraising football match is to be held for the Doncaster Knights rugby union player to raise cash following the shocking attack.

But it will be a different kind of ball game when the charity football match is held on Tuesday 3 September at Armthorpe Pavilion.

Norton Bulgacs was serioulsy injured in a Doncaster city centre pub stabbing.

The game will kick off at 7.30pm and the two sides will consist of door staff, bar staff and managers – with workers from the city’s the night life scene coming together to raise as much money as possible.

Players will contribute £5 each to take part, with admission for spectators £2. There will also be raffles and fundraising activities throughout the night.

Money has been pouring in for Mr Bulgacs since the incident, with nearly £2,300 raised. You can donate to the appeal HERE

Police and paramedics were called to the pub shortly before 10.30pm on July 26 with a member of staff taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The pub was closed the day after the incident as police carried out investigations, but later re-opened.

33-year-old Andrew Thompson has been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder, four counts of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

Thompson of Kentmere Drive, Lakeside, has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 28 August.