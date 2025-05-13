Photos show extent of damage after huge Doncaster supermarket blaze

This is the scene of devastation after a huge blaze tore through a Doncaster supermarket, destroying thousands of pounds worth of stock.

Fire crews spent hours tackling the blaze at the Heron Foods store in Woodlands over the weekend – with the outlet expected to be closed for some time after flames ripped through the building, with residents of nearby properties being evacuated at the height of the flames early on Saturday morning.

The fire is being blamed on a faulty fridge at the premises on Great North Road.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has now released pictures from the incident.

The aftermath of the blaze at Heron Foods in Woodlands.

The dramatic photos show how fire tore through the store – with crews hampered in their attempts to fight the fire after first having to cut through metal security grilles before they could begin tackling the flames.

A spokesperson for SYFR said: “Five fire engines attended a a shop on the Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster after a call was received at 12.56am.

"The fire is believed to have originated in a fridge at the front of the store.

"Firefighters gained access by cutting through roller shutter doors on the building.

Residents of nearby properties had to be evacuated.

"Three hose reels were used to extinguish the fire.

"Neighbouring flats were evacuated by fire crews and South Yorkshire Police. The incident had been dealt with by 3.05am.”

The store is situated next to Woodlands Post Office and it is understood a flat above the premises was among those evacuated.

A post on the shop’s Facebook page said. "We have had a fire through the night and our store will not be opening any time soon - we are really sorry for any inconvenience caused.

Fire crews spent a number of hours at the scene.

"We do have some other great Heron stores around the area so you will not miss a bargain – Heron Foods South Elmsall, Scawthorpe, Asken, Bentley and Doncaster town centre."

In response, Heron Foods South Elmsall wrote: “No one was hurt and everything will be replaced and you’ll be back better than ever!”

Founded in 1979, the chain has nearly 350 stores across the UK.

We have contacted Heron Foods for further details.