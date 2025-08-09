This is the aftermath of a serious blaze at a Doncaster petrol station this morning which has put one person in hospital and caused extensive damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the Morrisons filling station in York Road shortly before 10.30am this morning after a van burst into flames.

Photos show the charred remains of a van on the forecourt as well as damage to the canopy of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person, believed to be the driver of the van, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The aftermath of a serious blaze at Morrisons petrol station shows the badly damaged van. (Photo: Jim Fitzpatrick).

Eyewitness John Swiffen said: “I pulled into the petrol station with my son Riley to fill up as we were going to watch Doncaster Rovers away to Mansfield Town.

"As I filled up the car, I noticed a very strong smell of what I thought was gas.

"I went into the kiosk to pay and the attendant was outside unpacking a delivery. As he came back inside, my son came running in shouting ‘get out dad there is a fire in that van.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As myself and the attendant exited the kiosk, I could see the gentleman getting his wife and dogs from the front of van and shouting for help.

The blaze caused damage to the roof of the filling station. (Photo: Steven Walker).

"By this time, the fire was well out of control and he began shouting he needed a fire extinguisher. I shouted ‘its too late” and to get to safety.

"The attendant was in a bit of a panic.

"I calmed him down as much as possibile and asked him to isolate the fuel pumps and ring 999.

"He ran back to the kiosk quickly and then came back to me and my son. I asked have you called 999 - he passed me his phone, it was already connected to an operator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remains of the van at Morrisons after a huge blaze. (Photo: Steven Walker).

"I explained what was happening and they said it had been reported already. I further told them the van is now fully on fire and is parked next to the pumps still and that the pumps hadn’t been turned off.

"The emergency services arrived shortly after and immediately took control of the situation.

"My own car was damaged by the the fire as I was parked next to the van, but I didn’t care about that just glad nobody was seriously hurt.

“If it wasn’t for the quick reactions of my son things may have been a lot worse and we still made it to the football on time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The van was totally destroyed after bursting into flames. (Photo: Jim Fitzpatrick).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.23am this morning (9 August) to assist the fire service following a report of a vehicle on fire at a petrol station in York Road, Doncaster.

“A road closure was put in place, with the petrol station and the nearby supermarket temporarily evacuated to ensure people's safety.

“The fire has since been extinguished, with all roads reopened and all evacuations lifted.

“One person has been taken to hospital with a minor injury.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage from outside the filling station shows flames underneath the station’s canopy, with huge clouds of black smoke billowing towards the adjoining supermarket.

Shoppers were led to safety in car parks outside the building as the flames raged.

The blaze shortly before 10.30am caused extensive damage. (Photo: Jim Fitzpatrick).

Police and fire crews have been at the scene throughout the morning. with the road leading to the petrol station earlier sealed off as emergency services dealt with the incident.

People were advised to stay away from the area at the height of the flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details and we have also contacted Morrisons for comment.

Video courtesy of Janice Swatten.

Photos: Steven Walker/Jim Fitzpatrick.