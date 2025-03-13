Photo shows extent of damage after car crashes into Doncaster barber shop
This was the aftermath after a car smashed into a Doncaster city barber shop.
Police were called to Fades and Blades in Sandringham Road, Intake last night after the vehicle smashed into the premises.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.37pm following reports of a collision.
“It is reported that a car collided with a building in Sandringham Road.
"No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.