Photo shows extent of damage after car crashes into Doncaster barber shop

This was the aftermath after a car smashed into a Doncaster city barber shop.

Police were called to Fades and Blades in Sandringham Road, Intake last night after the vehicle smashed into the premises.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.37pm following reports of a collision.

“It is reported that a car collided with a building in Sandringham Road.

"No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.