Person taken to hospital after three car crash in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Sep 2025, 14:54 BST
A person was taken to hospital following a rush hour three car crash on a major Doncaster road.

Police and paramedics were called to Bawtry Road this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: At 8.46am today (9 September) we received reports of a road traffic collision.

“The collision is reported to have involved a black Ford Ecosport, red Ford Focus and a grey Peugeot 208 Allure.

“A passenger in the Peugeot suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for assessment.”

