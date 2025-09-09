Person taken to hospital after three car crash in Doncaster
A person was taken to hospital following a rush hour three car crash on a major Doncaster road.
Police and paramedics were called to Bawtry Road this morning.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: At 8.46am today (9 September) we received reports of a road traffic collision.
“The collision is reported to have involved a black Ford Ecosport, red Ford Focus and a grey Peugeot 208 Allure.
“A passenger in the Peugeot suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for assessment.”