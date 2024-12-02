Person taken to hospital after serious incident shuts Doncaster railway line
Emergency services were called to the station on Friday evening, with a number of services disrupted during the incident.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We were called to Doncaster station at around 6pm on Friday 29 November following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Officers attended along with paramedics and a person was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed on Town Fields as a result of the incident.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “This incident was a concern for safety which we responded to.”
On Friday, a spokesperson for National Rail said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Doncaster and Hull the line is blocked.
“Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed.”
