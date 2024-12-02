Person taken to hospital after serious incident shuts Doncaster railway line

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 10:58 BST

A person was taken to hospital after a serious emergency incident closed a railway line near to Doncaster station.

Emergency services were called to the station on Friday evening, with a number of services disrupted during the incident.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We were called to Doncaster station at around 6pm on Friday 29 November following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Officers attended along with paramedics and a person was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to Doncaster station.
Emergency services were called to Doncaster station.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed on Town Fields as a result of the incident.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “This incident was a concern for safety which we responded to.”

On Friday, a spokesperson for National Rail said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Doncaster and Hull the line is blocked.

Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed.”

