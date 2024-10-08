Person taken to hospital after being found on tracks near Doncaster railway station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A person was taken to hospital after police were called over concerns for their safety on tracks near to Doncaster railway station.

Emergency services were called out on Sunday evening, with police and ambulances all reported at the scene by eyewitnesses.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called at around 8.20pm on 6 October to reports of a concern for welfare a person on the tracks near Doncaster railway station.

"A person was taken to receive appropriate medical care at hospital.”