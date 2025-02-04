Person in hospital with life threatening injuries after Doncaster rail line incident

A person was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries after the air ambulance landed at the scene of a serious incident which closed a Doncaster railway line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aircraft landed near to Kirk Sandall railway station earlier this afternoon, with police and paramedics also called to the scene just off Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall.

British Transport Police has now issued more details of this afternoon’s incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Kirk Sandall railway station at 2.18pm today (4 February) to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The air ambulance landed in Kirk Sandall.

“Paramedics also attended and a person was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources attended an incident at Kirk Sandall railway station in Doncaster this afternoon (Tuesday 4 February) and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

A spokesperson for National Rail warned passengers travelling between Doncaster and Goole and Scunthorpe to expect disruption following the closure of the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, a spokesperson said: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Doncaster and Goole and Scunthorpe.

”Whilst they carry out their work all lines will be closed.

"As a result, trains will be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 60 minutes.”

Local residents reported the air ambulance reporting at Pilkingtons Bowling Club near to The Glasshouse pub off Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall.

Eyewitnesses have also reported seeing paramedics on the railway line between Kirk Sandall station and Hatfield and Stainforth station.