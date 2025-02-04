Person in hospital with life threatening injuries after Doncaster rail line incident
The aircraft landed near to Kirk Sandall railway station earlier this afternoon, with police and paramedics also called to the scene just off Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall.
British Transport Police has now issued more details of this afternoon’s incident.
A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Kirk Sandall railway station at 2.18pm today (4 February) to reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended and a person was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources attended an incident at Kirk Sandall railway station in Doncaster this afternoon (Tuesday 4 February) and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”
A spokesperson for National Rail warned passengers travelling between Doncaster and Goole and Scunthorpe to expect disruption following the closure of the line.
Earlier, a spokesperson said: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Doncaster and Goole and Scunthorpe.
”Whilst they carry out their work all lines will be closed.
"As a result, trains will be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 60 minutes.”
Local residents reported the air ambulance reporting at Pilkingtons Bowling Club near to The Glasshouse pub off Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall.
Eyewitnesses have also reported seeing paramedics on the railway line between Kirk Sandall station and Hatfield and Stainforth station.