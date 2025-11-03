One person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on A1 in Doncaster
Emergency services were called to the motorway on Friday afternoon, with Highways Yorkshire closing off both carriageways at one point.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.15pm on Friday (31 October), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at junction 35 on the A1M north in Doncaster.
“It is reported that four vehicles were involved in a collision.
“Emergency services attended the scene and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”
“The northbound road was closed while emergency services carried out their work and reopened at 5.23pm.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre to report infomation in total confidence by calling 0800 555 111.