No updates on bus driver fighting for life after Doncaster city centre crash

No further updates have been issued on the condition of a bus driver left fighting for his life after a Doncaster city centre crash.

Members of the public have been sending well wishes to the 61-year-old driver who ended up on the wrong side of Trafford Way and crashed into railings near Doncaster railway station in the early hours of yesterday morning after suffering a “medical episode” at the wheel.

South Yorkshire Police and bus company First South Yorkshire have issued no further details of the crash, which took place shortly before 4.30am yesterday.

A spokesperson for First said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident on Trafford Way due to the driver suffering a medical episode.

Emergency services were called to Trafford Way in the early hours of yesterday morning.

"We can confirm no injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.”

One concerned resident said: “How awful for the driver being on his own whilst having a medical emergency. Thinking of the driver at this awful time.”

Another shared: “I hope that the bus driver is OK and wishing him a speedy recovery,” while another posted: “Hope he is ok and gets home soon.”

“My prayers with him and his family that he gets through this,” wrote another while another well-wisher posted: “Thinking of the driver and family. Hope he makes a full recovery.”

Emergency services spent most of yesterday at the scene with the road closed off.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Trafford Way, Doncaster at 4.20am yesterday (Monday 3 February) to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a double decker bus.

“It is understood the driver suffered a medical episode, which caused the bus to veer onto the wrong side of the carriageway before colliding with railings.

“We attended alongside colleagues from the ambulance service and a road closure was put in place between St George's roundabout and Cleveland Street roundabout.”

Witnesses reported seeing the bus, travelling from the Balby direction towards the interchange, veer across the central resevation and end up facing the wrong way in the opposite carriageway near to Sainsbury’s.

The driver was taken to hospital with his condition described as life-threatening. There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 81 of 3 February.