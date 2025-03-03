No serious injuries reported at crash which closed major Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 09:54 BST

Police say that no serious injuries were reported in an early morning crash which closed a major Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to the A638 Great North Road between Highfields and Scawthorpe early yesterday morning following reports of a road collision near to the junction with Green Lane and the Park and Ride site.

Eyewitnesses reported a vehicle colliding with a set of traffic lights.

South Yorkshire Police said those involved suffered minor injuries with no further details being released.

