No serious injuries reported at crash which closed major Doncaster road
Police say that no serious injuries were reported in an early morning crash which closed a major Doncaster road.
Emergency services were called to the A638 Great North Road between Highfields and Scawthorpe early yesterday morning following reports of a road collision near to the junction with Green Lane and the Park and Ride site.
Eyewitnesses reported a vehicle colliding with a set of traffic lights.
South Yorkshire Police said those involved suffered minor injuries with no further details being released.
