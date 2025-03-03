No serious injuries reported at crash which closed major Doncaster road

Police say that no serious injuries were reported in an early morning crash which closed a major Doncaster road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the A638 Great North Road between Highfields and Scawthorpe early yesterday morning following reports of a road collision near to the junction with Green Lane and the Park and Ride site.

Eyewitnesses reported a vehicle colliding with a set of traffic lights.

South Yorkshire Police said those involved suffered minor injuries with no further details being released.