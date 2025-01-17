Murder probe launched after man found dead at Doncaster house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A murder probe is under way in Doncaster after a man was found dead at a house in the city.

Police were called at 9.29pm last night (Thursday 16 January) following reports of a 64-year-old man found deceased at an address in Maple Grove, Conisbrough.

Emergency services attended the property, with the man sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

The victim's family has been made aware and are being supported by officers.

A small scene remains in place in part of Maple Grove as officers conduct further enquiries in the area.

Eyewitnesses reported a large number of officers descending on the estate, just off Sheffield Road in Conisbrough last night, with half a dozen police cars still at the scene this morning.

Neighbours reported a block of flats being sealed off with officers combing the area for clues.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, who is the Senior Investigating Officer leading the case, said: "We understand that this news may cause concern in the local community, and I want to reassure you that a thorough investigation is under way.

"A number of officers will remain at the scene over the course of today and potentially over the weekend as they carry out further enquiries and establish the circumstances behind this incident.

"I would urge anyone with information or footage which may help our investigative team to please get in touch with us.

"Even the smallest piece of information could really aid our investigation so I would urge you to make contact if you can help us in any way."

“If you have information which could assist us with our enquiries, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 916 of 16 January 2025.”

You can also pass information to police via the reporting portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

The spokesperson added: “We understand some may people wish to report information to us anonymously.

"You can do that by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by getting in touch with them online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”