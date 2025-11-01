Multiple people stabbed on LNER train - Doncaster rail passengers warned of disruption
Two people have been arrested and a number of stabbing victims have been taken to hospital.
London North Eastern Railway says trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes on the following routes due to the stabbing incident:
Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly
East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International and Leicester / Sheffield
Greater Anglia between London Liverpool Street and Stevenage / Peterborough
Great Northern and Thameslink between London Kings Cross and Stevenage / Peterborough
Northern between Carlisle and Newcastle
ScotRail between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh
TransPennine Express between Manchester / Leeds and York / Newcastle
Armed officers were at the scene of the incident, Cambridgeshire Police say.
A spokesperson said: "We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.
"Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested.
"A number of people have been taken to hospital.
"The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre."
All lines are blocked around Huntindon station due to the incident, according to London North Eastern Railway.
Major disruption is expected until the end of the day, it says.
Huntingdon station is closed and no trains will call here in either direction until further notice, Thameslink says.