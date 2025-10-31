Motorcyclist taken to hospital after early morning crash with car in Doncaster
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following an early morning collision in Doncaster.
At 6.13am on 29 October, police responded to reports of a road traffic collision on High Street, Bentley.
A spokesperson said: “It is reported that a red Ford Fiesta and a silver Honda motorbike were involved in a collision.
“The rider of the motorbike, a 34-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.
“The driver of the Ford is assisting officers with their enquiries.”