Motorcyclist taken to hospital after early morning crash with car in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 31st Oct 2025, 15:22 GMT
Doncaster daily bulletin October 31: Darren Burke with the headlines
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following an early morning collision in Doncaster.

At 6.13am on 29 October, police responded to reports of a road traffic collision on High Street, Bentley.

A spokesperson said: “It is reported that a red Ford Fiesta and a silver Honda motorbike were involved in a collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The rider of the motorbike, a 34-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.

“The driver of the Ford is assisting officers with their enquiries.”

Related topics:MotorcyclistDoncasterHondaFord
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice