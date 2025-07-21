Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision closes Doncaster road
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision in Doncaster.
At 7.30pm on Friday (18 July), police were called by the Ambulance Service to reports of a road traffic collision at Melton Mill Lane.
It is reported that a blue DS 3 Crossback and a black Kawasaki motorcycle were involved in a collision.
The rider of the motorbike, 70-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.
Both vehicles were recovered from the scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.