Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision closes Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Jul 2025, 09:18 BST
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision in Doncaster.

At 7.30pm on Friday (18 July), police were called by the Ambulance Service to reports of a road traffic collision at Melton Mill Lane.

It is reported that a blue DS 3 Crossback and a black Kawasaki motorcycle were involved in a collision.

The rider of the motorbike, 70-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.

Both vehicles were recovered from the scene.

Related topics:MotorcyclistDoncasterAmbulance service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice