Motorcyclist suffers serious injury in crash which closed major Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Aug 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 10:07 BST
A motorcyclist suffered a serious injury in a collision which closed a major Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to the A18 in Dunsville late yesterday afternoon following the crash between a car and motorbike.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.48pm yesterday (28 August) following a report of a collision in the Dunsville area of Doncaster.

“It is reported that an Audi and a motorbike were involved in a collision in High Street.

High Street in Dunsville was closed following the crash.

“A man who was riding the motorbike suffered a serious injury not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

“The driver of the Audi remained at the scene to assist our officers with their enquiries.

“The road was shut for a period of time to allow for the recovery of both vehicles and for officers to conduct further work but has since reopened.”

Anyone with information about the collision can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

