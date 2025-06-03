Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash which closed major Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:10 BST

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a road crash which closed a major Doncaster road for several hours earlier today.

The A6182 Great Yorkshire Way near Rossington was closed for more than five hours following the collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 9.30am today (Tuesday 3 June) we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Great Yorkshire Way, in New Rossington, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a blue Audi S5 and a blue Suzuki motorbike were involved in the collision.

Emergency services were called to Great Yorkshire Way this morning.
Emergency services were called to Great Yorkshire Way this morning.

“The driver of the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

“The Great Yorkshire Way, between the West End Lane roundabout and Sheep Bridge Lane junction was closed for a short period of time while officers conducted their work, but has since reopened.”

Anyone who may have any information about the collision can contact police on 101.

