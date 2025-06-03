Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash which closed major Doncaster road

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a road crash which closed a major Doncaster road for several hours earlier today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A6182 Great Yorkshire Way near Rossington was closed for more than five hours following the collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 9.30am today (Tuesday 3 June) we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Great Yorkshire Way, in New Rossington, Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that a blue Audi S5 and a blue Suzuki motorbike were involved in the collision.

Emergency services were called to Great Yorkshire Way this morning.

“The driver of the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

“The Great Yorkshire Way, between the West End Lane roundabout and Sheep Bridge Lane junction was closed for a short period of time while officers conducted their work, but has since reopened.”

Anyone who may have any information about the collision can contact police on 101.