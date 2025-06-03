Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash which closed major Doncaster road
The A6182 Great Yorkshire Way near Rossington was closed for more than five hours following the collision.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 9.30am today (Tuesday 3 June) we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Great Yorkshire Way, in New Rossington, Doncaster.
“It is reported that a blue Audi S5 and a blue Suzuki motorbike were involved in the collision.
“The driver of the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.
“The Great Yorkshire Way, between the West End Lane roundabout and Sheep Bridge Lane junction was closed for a short period of time while officers conducted their work, but has since reopened.”
Anyone who may have any information about the collision can contact police on 101.
