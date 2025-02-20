Motorcyclist seriously injured as horror crash closes major Doncaster road
Emergency services were called to Balby Flyover earlier this afternoon, with police, fire and ambulance crews all reported at the scene.
Eyewitnesses also reported the Yorkshire Air Ambulance landing in nearby Westfield Park in Balby.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Today (Thursday 20 February) at 1.37pm we were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorbike on Balby Road in Balby, Doncaster.
“A man, who was riding the motorbike, is currently being transported to hospital with serious injuries.
“Balby Road is currently closed from the junction with Mansfield Road to Cleveland Street. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.”
We have also asked Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.