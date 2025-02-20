Motorcyclist seriously injured as horror crash closes major Doncaster road

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a collision which has closed a major Doncaster road this afternoon – with the air ambulance also landing at the scene.

Emergency services were called to Balby Flyover earlier this afternoon, with police, fire and ambulance crews all reported at the scene.

Eyewitnesses also reported the Yorkshire Air Ambulance landing in nearby Westfield Park in Balby.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Today (Thursday 20 February) at 1.37pm we were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorbike on Balby Road in Balby, Doncaster.

“A man, who was riding the motorbike, is currently being transported to hospital with serious injuries.

“Balby Road is currently closed from the junction with Mansfield Road to Cleveland Street. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.”

We have also asked Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details.