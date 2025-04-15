Motorcyclist killed in three vehicle horror road smash in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorcyclist has died in a horror three vehicle road smash in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses to the smash which claimed the life of the rider – a man in his 50s – in Edlington at the weekend.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At 11.33am on Saturday 12 April, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Edlington Lane, in Edlington.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Edlington at the weekend.

“It is reported the collision involved three vehicles - a black Ford Focus, a black Toyota Yaris and a motorbike.

“Emergency services attended and, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the rider of the motorbike, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They do not wish to be contacted by members of the public and ask that their privacy is respected.

“We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.”

You can report information to police online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 349 of 12 April 2025.

You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dash cam footage can be submitted following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-following-fatal-doncaster-collision

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 to report information in confidence or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.