Motorcyclist killed in three vehicle horror road smash in Doncaster
Police are appealing for witnesses to the smash which claimed the life of the rider – a man in his 50s – in Edlington at the weekend.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Doncaster.
“At 11.33am on Saturday 12 April, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Edlington Lane, in Edlington.
“It is reported the collision involved three vehicles - a black Ford Focus, a black Toyota Yaris and a motorbike.
“Emergency services attended and, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the rider of the motorbike, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.
"They do not wish to be contacted by members of the public and ask that their privacy is respected.
“We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.”
You can report information to police online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 349 of 12 April 2025.
You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/.
Dash cam footage can be submitted following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-following-fatal-doncaster-collision
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 to report information in confidence or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
