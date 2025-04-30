Motorcyclist killed in Doncaster road smash with air ambulance at the scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorcyclist has died in a road crash in Doncaster which saw the air ambulance land at the scene.

Witnesses and dashcam footage are now being sought following the fatal collision in Thorne last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for witnesses, those with dashcam footage or information to come forward and assist with enquiries following a fatal road traffic collision in Doncaster.

“At 8.58pm yesterday (Tuesday 29 April), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Selby Road.

The air ambulance landed at the scene of the tragedy

“A 56-year-old motorcyclist was involved in a single vehicle collision and left the carriageway.

“Officers and the Ambulance Service attended the scene and commenced CPR.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His family have been informed and are being supported.”

Eyewitnesses reported numerous police and paramedics at the scene, with the air ambulance also landing nearby to the tragedy.

The road was closed off for several hours following the incident.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

"If you witnessed the collision, have dashcam footage, or any other information that could help with enquiries, please get in touch.”

You can share information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1030 of 29 April 2025.

You can share footage here: https://orlo.uk/u8L8S

You can also pass information onto UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.

Information can be left without having to leave your details.