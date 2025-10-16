Motorcyclist killed in crash with van on Doncaster road

A motorcyclist has been killed after a collision with a van on a Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to Red Hill Lane, Hickleton – and police are now appealing for witnesses.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday at 6.20pm, emergency services attended Red Hill Lane following a collision involving a white Triumph Street Triple motorcycle and a white Toyota Hiace van.

“It is believed the motorcycle was travelling towards Barnsley Road when it collided with a van which was travelling towards Street Lane.

“The rider of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who may have relevant dash cam footage or any information that can assist officers with their enquiries.”

Contact 101 quoting incident number 868 of 15 October 2025, while dashcam footage can be submitted HERE.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.