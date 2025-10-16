Motorcyclist killed in crash with van on Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Oct 2025, 12:25 BST
A motorcyclist has been killed after a collision with a van on a Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to Red Hill Lane, Hickleton – and police are now appealing for witnesses.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday at 6.20pm, emergency services attended Red Hill Lane following a collision involving a white Triumph Street Triple motorcycle and a white Toyota Hiace van.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is believed the motorcycle was travelling towards Barnsley Road when it collided with a van which was travelling towards Street Lane.

Emergency services were called to Hickleton last night.placeholder image
Emergency services were called to Hickleton last night.

“The rider of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who may have relevant dash cam footage or any information that can assist officers with their enquiries.”

Contact 101 quoting incident number 868 of 15 October 2025, while dashcam footage can be submitted HERE.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:MotorcyclistDoncasterEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceHickletonToyota
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice