Motorcyclist escapes serious injury in collision on major Doncaster road

A motorcyclist escaped serious injury in a collision on a major Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to the A18 Dunsville High Street yesterday morning following a road traffic collision near to the junction with Woodhouse Lane.

The area was closed off for a time while police and ambulance crews dealt with the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that the collision was being treated as “damage only” and that no further details about the incident would be released.