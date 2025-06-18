Motorcyclist dies following early morning crash with lorry on A1 in Doncaster
Police are now appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward following the crash on the southbound carriageway shortly before 6am.
Emergency services have been at the scene throughout the morning with diversions in place.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that at approximately 5.45am earlier this morning (Wednesday 18 June), a red Kawasaki motorbike was involved in a collision with a HGV between junction 35 and 34.
“The ambulance service attended and the rider, a 55-year-old man, was taken to hospital.
"Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, the man died at hospital.
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this time.
“Our officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries and the A1 southbound is closed between junction 35 and 34.
“Enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances leading up to the collision, and we are asking for anyone who witnessed it, or who may have dashcam footage capturing the collision or the moments leading up to it, to get in touch.”
Heavy traffic has been reported in the area with drivers heading south advised to use the M18 and M1 to continue their journeys.
Footage can be submitted to police via this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-following-fatal-collision-on-a1
If you have any information which could help the investigation, please report to us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101 quoting incident number 156 of 18 June 2025.