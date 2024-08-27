Motorcyclist, 57, taken to hospital after colliding with a parked car in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At 5.57pm yesterday (Monday 26 August) police responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike on High Street in Bentley.

It is reported that a red Tayako motorbike collided with a parked grey Vauxhall Insignia, which had no occupants at the time.

The ambulance service also attended the scene, and the driver of the motorbike, a 57-year-old man, was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

He remains in hospital at this time, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

The road was closed following the collision and reopened at around 9.30pm that evening.