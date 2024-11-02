South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended more fire-related false alarms in 2023-24, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as fire services across England dealt with the highest number of false alarms in 13 years.

The Fire Brigades Union stressed it is "vital" to attend and investigate all fire alarms, even false, to protect people and properties, and said they must not be used to cut fire service funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Office figures show the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended 4,520 fire-related false alarms in 2023-24 – up from 4,392 the year before.

More fire-related false alarms in South Yorkshire last year.

Nationally, fire services attended 254,000 false fire alarms last year, a four per cent rise on 2022-23, and the highest figure since 2011-12.

False fire alarms are when fire and rescue services attend a location believing there is a fire incident when there is not.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: “Firefighters don’t go to false alarms, they only come back from them. Automatic alarms are fitted in commercial premises so that firefighters can respond quickly and prevent fires from spreading while buildings are unoccupied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fires are not always obvious, and fire crews are trained and equipped to detect and tackle them early. Businesses must ensure that alarms are maintained and functioning to avoid accidental call outs.

“False alarms must not be used to justify dangerous cuts to the fire service. Responding to and investigating alarms is vital for protecting livelihoods, properties and lives.”

In South Yorkshire last year, 58 per cent of fire-related false alarms were due to fire alarm or fire-fighting equipment errors, 39 per cent were made in good faith, and three per cent were maliciously activated.

In total, they accounted for 32 per cent of all 14,117 incidents attended, including non-fire related incidents and non-fire false alarms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, fire crews across England attended 182,000 false alarms due to faulty equipment, an 8% rise on the previous year and the highest figure in 13 years.

In all, they attended 600,000 incidents, of which 42 per cent were false alarms.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Public safety is the highest priority for our dedicated firefighters.

“It is essential people regularly check fire alarms and have procedures in place to ensure they are maintained in an efficient state, working order and in good repair.”