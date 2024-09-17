Missing man last seen at Doncaster railway station found, say relieved family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A missing man last seen at Doncaster railway station has been found, his relieved family have said.

Andrew Firth, 56, from Skelmanthorpe, was the subject of a manhunt West Yorkshire Police with concerns growing for his safety after he was last seen at Doncaster station last night.

But in an update this morning daughter Paige said: “Dad has been found.

“He is alive and has been found. We do not have any other details other than he has been found and is with family now. Please allow time, we have no other details.”

Mr Firth was last seen at Doncaster station at 5pm on Monday, leaving with only what he was wearing after leaving a note saying goodbye.

His family believed that he may have been travelling towards Bridlington but were unsure if he had boarded a train or not.

We have also asked West Yorkshire Police for more details.