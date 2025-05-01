Missing Doncaster footballer has been found, club announces
Doncaster-born Leon Osborne, who played for Bradford City in the Football League, disappeared atfer catching a train to Birmingham on Saturday.
In an update this afternoon, his current club Brigg Town FC posted: “We are pleased to let everyone know that first team player Leon Osborne has been found.
“We cannot thank everyone enough for all their shares over the last few days. It just shows how a community can come together when it’s needed.
“Thank you all.”
The 35-year-old was born in Doncaster in 1989 and the winger began his career at Bradford also playing for Southport, Harrogate Town, Stalybridge Celtic, Buxton, Goole, Frickley Athletic, Matlock, Rainworth Miners Welfare, Farsley Celtic, Long Eaton United, Bradford Park Avenue. Brighouse Town, Hyde United, Scarborough Athletic, Ossett Albion, Pickering Town, Rossington Main, Armthorpe Welfare, Maltby Main, Ossett United and Pontefract Collieries during a lengthy career in non-league.
