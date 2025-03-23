Missing 14-year-old could be in Doncaster, police say as hunt is launched
Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information about the teenager, known only as Cameron, who they say regularly travels to the Thorne area.
A spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing Cameron?
“We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.
“Cameron was reported missing, having last been seen in the Sneinton area of Nottinghamshire at around 3.15pm on Friday 21 March.
“He is known to travel to the South Yorkshire area, in particular Thorne and Doncaster.
“Cameron is described as 5ft 2ins tall and small build with brown hair. He was last seen wearing black Nike t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with a red Cex bag.
“If you have seen Cameron or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 767of 21 March 2025.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.