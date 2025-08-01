Mercedes driver flees scene after car smashed into garden wall in Doncaster
Police were called to Barnby Dun last night following the crash near to the Olive Bar and Grill.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: At around 11.30pm on Thursday (31 July) we were called to reports a single vehicle collision in Station Road, Barnby Dun.
“On arrival, officers found a grey Mercedes C220 Sport had left the road and caused damage to a wall.
"The driver of the car had left the scene and enquiries are ongoing today to locate them.
“No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
"Anyone with information is being asked to report online or call 101, quoting incident number 1177 of 31 July 2025.”
You can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
