Man's death not connected to murder probe in same Doncaster street, police say

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who was found unconscious in a Doncaster street where police have launched a murder probe and who later died in hospital is not linked to the investigation, officers have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have addressed speculation on social media after police were called to Orchard Street in Thorne twice in a matter of hours on Tuesday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.47am on Tuesday (8 April) we received a report from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service of an unconscious man on Orchard Street, in Thorne, Doncaster.

"The man was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police investigating the murder of Derek Smith say a man found unconscious in the same street and who later died in hospital is not connected to the investigation.

“On the same day at 11.14pm we were called to Orchard Street to reports of a death.

"Emergency services responded and sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"An investigation has been launched and two people, a 38-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

“These incidents are not being treated as linked.”

The man whose death has sparked a murder investigation has been named locally as Derek “Dezzy” Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say the man's family is being supported by specialist officers.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Simon Cartwright said: "We are in the early stages of the investigation. At this time the man's cause of death is unexplained and our team of detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Anyone with information can contact police quoting incident number 1091 of 10 April 2025 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.