Man's death in Frenchgate centre roof fall not being treated as suspicious, say police
Emergency services raced to the station on Trafford Way at lunchtime yesterday after reports of a man falling from the roof top car park towards railway lines below.
The incident came just hours after another person died on tracks close to the railway station.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Doncaster railway station at around 12.10pm on 22 October following reports of a casualty near the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Earlier, BTP confirmed that a person had died on tracks near to Doncaster railway station.
Issuing a statement regarding the first death, a spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Doncaster at around 9am on 22 October following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the death.”
A spokesperson for rail operator LNER said: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has passed away on the rail in the Doncaster area.”
- You can contact the Samaritans on 116123 free at any time, on any phone. The CALM Helpline number is 0800 58 58 58.
- You can also visit their website http://thecalmzone.net for confidential webchat.”
