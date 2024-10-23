Man's death in Frenchgate centre roof fall not being treated as suspicious, say police

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 09:31 BST
The death of a man who fell from the roof of Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Emergency services raced to the station on Trafford Way at lunchtime yesterday after reports of a man falling from the roof top car park towards railway lines below.

The incident came just hours after another person died on tracks close to the railway station.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Doncaster railway station at around 12.10pm on 22 October following reports of a casualty near the tracks.

Emergency services were called to Doncaster railway station yesterday lunchtime.Emergency services were called to Doncaster railway station yesterday lunchtime.
"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Earlier, BTP confirmed that a person had died on tracks near to Doncaster railway station.

Issuing a statement regarding the first death, a spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Doncaster at around 9am on 22 October following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the death.”

A spokesperson for rail operator LNER said: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has passed away on the rail in the Doncaster area.”

  • You can contact the Samaritans on 116123 free at any time, on any phone. The CALM Helpline number is 0800 58 58 58.
  • You can also visit their website http://thecalmzone.net for confidential webchat.”
