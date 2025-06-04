Man who works for Doncaster firm goes missing on Portugal stag do

A man who works for a Doncaster firm has gone missing in Portugal on a stag do.

38-year-old mechanic Greg Monks from Glasgow has been missing for more than a week – with frantic friends and family desperate for news.

Greg, who works for Cementation Skanska who have offices in Bentley for more than 100 years, disappeared in the early hours of last Wednesday morning while out with mates on the Albufeira Strip.

He is understood to have several connections to Doncaster.

An appeal to find him, which you can donate to HERE has so far raised more than £20,000 with money still pouring in in the search to help locate Greg.

Just hours after arriving in Portugal for the five-day stag do, he told pals that he was heading back to his holiday apartment on his own after several hours of partying and drinking.

The last official sighting of Greg was at around 3.27am on Wednesday, May 28, near the Cerro de Aguia area.

This is more than an hour's walk west of the popular party resort where Greg is thought to have left his friends, while the Novochoro Apartments, which he had checked into on Tuesday night, are a 30-minute walk north.

His worried parents and girlfriend Nicole Ashleigh Kelso have flown out to the Algarve in a bid to trace Greg down.

In an interview with Sky News, Greg's sisters Jillian and Carlyn told how the family have been left "worried sick" following Greg's disappearance.

Jillian said: "We were contacted on Wednesday afternoon asking if there was any way we could track his phone because he hadn't come home from the night before.

"This immediately raised alarm bells. It’s just not like him. He wouldn’t normally do something like this.

"It had only been twelve hours since he was seen, but we were just so worried."

She and Greg's mates then tried to report him missing to the police but "it wasn't really taken as seriously at first because it hadn't been that long", Jillian said.

But as time went on and fears for Greg's safety grew, cops have been "working day and night", "putting every resource they can" into the search for Greg.

Jillian added: "The family flew out on Thursday evening just to try and get some answers.

"The police had said he was seen on CCTV in a residential area, Cerro de Aguia.

"He’s been spotted twice walking alone on CCTV around there. It’s residential and quite rural with a lot of trees and rocks and cliffs."

Carlyn described Greg as a "real family man" and told how the family had been left "worried sick".

She said: "It's unlike him, but Jillian and I are just trying to hold each other up back home and keep fighting to find where he is."

Jillian added: "He deserves to be found, to be looked for, we need him home he is a big part of your family. It’s just unimaginable that he’s lying somewhere and we cannot find him."

Greg's flight home to Scotland was booked to leave last Friday, May 30, but he failed to make it.