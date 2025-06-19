Man taken to hospital after collision with car near Doncaster area railway station
A man was taken to hospital following a collision with a car outside a Doncaster area railway station.
Emergency services were called to Doncaster Road in Conisbrough late yesterday afternoon following the collision near to Conisbrough railway station.
Police cordoned off the road for several hours, with paramedics also reported at the scene following the crash.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that a 61-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.