Man taken to hospital after bus and car crash on major Doncaster road
A man has been taken to hospital after a collision between a bus and a car on a major Doncaster road.
At 12.07pm today (Tuesday) police were called to the junction of the A630 Balby Road and Carr View Avenue in Balby following a collison between a white Volkswagen CC GT.
The ambulance service attended and a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Carr View Avenue was closed at the junction with Balby Road to enable the recovery of a vehicle.
