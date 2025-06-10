Man taken to hospital after bus and car crash on major Doncaster road

A man has been taken to hospital after a collision between a bus and a car on a major Doncaster road.

At 12.07pm today (Tuesday) police were called to the junction of the A630 Balby Road and Carr View Avenue in Balby following a collison between a white Volkswagen CC GT.

The ambulance service attended and a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Carr View Avenue was closed at the junction with Balby Road to enable the recovery of a vehicle.