Man taken to hospital after bus and car crash on major Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Jun 2025, 15:38 BST

A man has been taken to hospital after a collision between a bus and a car on a major Doncaster road.

At 12.07pm today (Tuesday) police were called to the junction of the A630 Balby Road and Carr View Avenue in Balby following a collison between a white Volkswagen CC GT.

The ambulance service attended and a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Carr View Avenue was closed at the junction with Balby Road to enable the recovery of a vehicle.

