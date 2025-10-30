Man slashed with knife after car rammed in Doncaster street attack

A man suffered slash wounds after being attacked by two men who rammed his car and then leapt from their vehicle with knives in a Doncaster street.

Emergency services flocked to Mexborough following the incident shortly before 8pm last night.

A major road through the town was sealed off with the police helicpoter and police plane also reported in the skies above the area by local residents following the attack.

Other eyewitnesses reported a police cordon in place around the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.45pm yesterday (Wednesday 30 October), a 36-year-old man was attacked on Doncaster Road, Mexborough, suffering injuries.

“He was allegedly in his car when he was rammed by another vehicle, a white Vauxhall Insignia.

"Two men then left the Vauxhall and attacked the man, who suffered slash wounds, before fleeing the scene on foot.

“The man was taken to hospital and thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

“An investigation has been launched, and enquiries are ongoing.”

If you have any information that could help with our investigation, please get in touch online or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 898 of 29 October 2025 when you get in touch.

You can report online HERE

Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass on information by contacting independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.

You can give information in total confidence without having to leave any of your details.