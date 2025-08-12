Man seriously ill in hospital as police launch appeal over Doncaster road smash

A man is seriously ill in hospital and another man has been arrested on drink and drug charges following a serious road crash in Doncaster, with police launching an appeal for information.

Witnesses and dashcam footage are being sought following the collision last week.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Doncaster.

“At 8.52pm last Thursday (7 August), we were called to reports of a collision at the junction of Queen Mary's Road and Grange Lane in New Rossington, Doncaster.

"It is reported that a grey BMW and a Ford Mondeo were involved in the collision.

“It is further reported that the driver of the Ford left the scene, but was located by officers a short while later.

“The driver, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit of drugs and alcohol. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

“Another man, who was a passenger in the Ford Mondeo, was taken to hospital and remains there in a serious condition.

“We are now asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have been in the area and has dashcam or CCTV footage of the moments leading up to the collision, to please come forward.

“If you have information, you can contact us through our online reporting on our website, or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1008 of 7 August 2025. You can access the online reporting tool here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

You can submit footage via this link

