Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after incident in Doncaster street

A man is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after an early hours incident in Doncaster street.

Emergency services were called to the quiet cul de sac in Conisbrough in the early hours of Sunday after a man was found unresponsive.

Neighbours and local residents reported a heavy police presence at the scene throughout Sunday, with the road cordoned off and crime scene investigation teams in protective white suits carrying out investigations at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.36am on Sunday morning (24 August) following a report of a man found unresponsive in Copley Avenue, Doncaster.

Police sealed off Copley Avenue in Conisbrough with CSI teams at the scene.

“Our officers attended the scene to carry out further enquiries and the man, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 123 of 24 August 2025.”