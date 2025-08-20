Man held on gun and arson charges after Doncaster house set ablaze

A man who broke into a house and then set it on fire has been arrested on arson and gun charges after attempting to flee police in a chase in Doncaster.

Police have been at the scene in Recreation Road, Woodlands throughout today piecing together the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.44pm yesterday (Tuesday 19 August) we were called to reports of a burglary at Recreation Road.

“It is reported that a group of unknown suspects attempted to break into a property on the street and started a fire at the address, causing damage, before leaving the scene in a black Volvo.

“Officers attended the area and sighted the Volvo, which did not stop when directed, and a short pursuit followed.

“The Volvo stopped on Bentley Moor Lane and the occupants left the vehicle.

“Officers arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of arson endangering life, possession of firearms offences, and failure to stop.

"He remains in police custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector Mark Nicholson-Gee, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers are working hard to understand the circumstances of this incident and are conducting enquiries at pace.

“Officers at the scene have so far not found evidence of a firearms discharge and have not recovered any firearms following an area search.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported following the incident.

“If you have any information that could help officers with their enquiries please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 981 of 19 August 2025.”