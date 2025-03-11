Man dies in collision which closed M18/M180 junction near to Doncaster

A man died in a road collision which closed the M18/M180 motorway junction near to Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to the scene at junction five of the M18 yesterday, with the intersection remaining closed for several hours.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information, witnesses and footage following a road traffic collision on the M18 yesterday afternoon (Monday 10 March) in which a man sadly died.

“We were called at 3.46pm yesterday by Yorkshire Ambulance Service following reports that a white Volkswagen Tiguan had collided with a barrier on the M18 southbound at the top of the slip road for junction 5.

“An off-duty officer removed the driver of the Tiguan from his vehicle and commenced CPR.

“The driver, a 55-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

“His family has been informed and are being supported by our officers.”

Part of the M18 was shut for around four hours while officers conducted further enquiries, with the road reopening around 8pm last night.

“No other vehicles were involved in this incident and it is believed the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel prior to the collision,” the spokesperson added.

“We would, however, like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage that may aid our investigation into this incident.”

“If you think you can help, please call 101 and quote incident number 524 of 10 March 2025.”

Heavy traffic built up on both motorways following the collision.