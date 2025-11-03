Man charged with ten counts of attempted murder after Doncaster-London train stabbing

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 09:22 GMT
Huntingdon: Police statement on train stabbings
A 32-year-old man has been charged with ten counts of attempted murder after a mass stabbing on a Doncaster to London train.

Police have this morning announced that Anthony Williams of Peterborough has also been charged with one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article following a stabbing attack on a train in Cambridgeshire on Saturday, British Transport Police said.

Eleven people were injured in the attack.

Earlier, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said an LNER train worker who helped stop the attack on the 18.25 service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday night is "critical but stable"

A man has been charged with ten counts of murder following a mass stabbing on an LNER train. (Photo: Getty).

"He put himself in harm's way and there are people who are alive today who wouldn't be alive had it not been for his actions," she said

A 35-year-old man who was also detained has been released. Officers say he was not involved in the incident.

