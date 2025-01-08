Man brought to safety after incident closes Doncaster city centre bridge
Police sealed off St George’s Bridge to traffic and numerous ambulances were reported at the scene by eyewitnesses earlier this afternoon.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 3.32pm today (Wednesday 8 January) we responded to several calls about a concern for safety for a man at St. George’s Bridge, Doncaster.
“Our officers and colleagues from British Transport Police attended and the man was brought to safety.
“The bridge was closed on the Bentley side during the incident and has since been reopened.”
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources responded to a concern for safety incident on St George's Bridge in Doncaster this afternoon, but were subsequently stood down.”
