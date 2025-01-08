Man brought to safety after incident closes Doncaster city centre bridge

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Jan 2025, 17:01 GMT
A man has been brought to safety this afternoon after an incident closed a Doncaster city centre bridge.

Police sealed off St George’s Bridge to traffic and numerous ambulances were reported at the scene by eyewitnesses earlier this afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 3.32pm today (Wednesday 8 January) we responded to several calls about a concern for safety for a man at St. George’s Bridge, Doncaster.

“Our officers and colleagues from British Transport Police attended and the man was brought to safety.

St George's Bridge was sealed off by police.St George's Bridge was sealed off by police.
St George's Bridge was sealed off by police.

“The bridge was closed on the Bentley side during the incident and has since been reopened.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources responded to a concern for safety incident on St George's Bridge in Doncaster this afternoon, but were subsequently stood down.”

Mental health helplines for those struggling with their mental health include:

MIND 0300 102 1234

CALM 0800 585858

Samaritans 116 123

