Man arrested after video of incident on major Doncaster road goes viral

By Darren Burke
Published 13th May 2025, 12:33 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a video of an incident between two vehicles on a major Doncaster road went viral.

Footage widely shared on social media in recent days shows two drivers colliding on Balby Road near the junction with Sandford Road, near to a set of traffic lights outside the White Swan pub.

The vehicles appear to collide on several occasions, with one of the cars sideways on to the other at one stage of the altercation.

The driver in the lead vehichle is then filmed swerving and dodging between traffic before racing away down Sandford Road, pursued by the other vehicle.

The incident was captured on dashcam on Balby Road on Saturday afternoon.placeholder image
The incident was captured on dashcam on Balby Road on Saturday afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.12pm on Saturday (10 May), we were made aware of a video shared on social media which allegedly showed a black Land Rover estate colliding with another vehicle.

“Officers have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

