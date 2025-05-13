Man arrested after video of incident on major Doncaster road goes viral
Footage widely shared on social media in recent days shows two drivers colliding on Balby Road near the junction with Sandford Road, near to a set of traffic lights outside the White Swan pub.
The vehicles appear to collide on several occasions, with one of the cars sideways on to the other at one stage of the altercation.
The driver in the lead vehichle is then filmed swerving and dodging between traffic before racing away down Sandford Road, pursued by the other vehicle.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.12pm on Saturday (10 May), we were made aware of a video shared on social media which allegedly showed a black Land Rover estate colliding with another vehicle.
“Officers have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”