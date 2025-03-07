Man, 72, injured after being assaulted outside store in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Mar 2025

Police have launched an investigation after a 72-year-old man was assaulted outside a store in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police have launched the probe after the man was attacked outside the Screwfix store in Sprotbrough yesterday.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson said: “At 1.28pm on Thursday (6 March) we responded to reports of an assault on Spotsbrough Road, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a man shouted abuse at a 72-year-old-man, and then assaulted him, causing minor injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

