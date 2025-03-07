Man, 72, injured after being assaulted outside store in Doncaster
Police have launched an investigation after a 72-year-old man was assaulted outside a store in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police have launched the probe after the man was attacked outside the Screwfix store in Sprotbrough yesterday.
In a brief statement, a spokesperson said: “At 1.28pm on Thursday (6 March) we responded to reports of an assault on Spotsbrough Road, Doncaster.
“It is reported that a man shouted abuse at a 72-year-old-man, and then assaulted him, causing minor injuries.
"Enquiries are ongoing.”
