Man, 49, arrested after teenage girl reportedly assaulted in Doncaster street

A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was reportedly assaulted in a late night incident in a Doncaster street.

Police were called to Thorne shortly after midnight on Saturday following an incident in King Street in the centre of the town.

Video footage of the incident, seen by the Free Press, shows a man pinning a young girl to the pavement with a crowd of people gathered around the scene of the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that a probe into the incident is under way.

Video footage shows a man crouched over a girl on the pavement.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson said: “At 12.11am on Sunday 10 November, we responded to reports of criminal damage at King Street, Thorne.

“When officers attended, it is reported that a man had allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old girl.

“Officers arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

"He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact police on 101.