Man, 49, arrested after teenage girl reportedly assaulted in Doncaster street
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to Thorne shortly after midnight on Saturday following an incident in King Street in the centre of the town.
Video footage of the incident, seen by the Free Press, shows a man pinning a young girl to the pavement with a crowd of people gathered around the scene of the incident.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that a probe into the incident is under way.
In a brief statement, a spokesperson said: “At 12.11am on Sunday 10 November, we responded to reports of criminal damage at King Street, Thorne.
“When officers attended, it is reported that a man had allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old girl.
“Officers arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of assault.
"He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact police on 101.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.