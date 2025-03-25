Man, 21, held after police give chase to stolen lorry in Doncaster
The vehicle was stopped by officers on Great North Road in Scawthorpe last night after the driver earlier failed to stop.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.25pm on Monday (24 March), a white Peugeot lorry failed to stop for officers on Barnsley Road, Doncaster.
“Officers made tactical contact with the lorry to bring it safely to a stop.
“A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.
“He is due to be transferred to Humberside Police custody where he is wanted on suspicion of burglary.”
Anyone wanting to report vehicle crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence.
