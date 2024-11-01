Major Doncaster road closed tonight with emergency services at the scene

A major Doncaster road has been sealed off tonight with emergency services at the scene following a serious road traffic collision.

The A19 in Askern is closed from the junction of Manor Way to Rockley Lane, due to a road traffic collision, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement, adding: “Emergency services are currently on the scene.

“We are expecting road closures to be in place for a number of hours. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible.”